QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells $1,267,854.40 in Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,964.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.05 on Monday, reaching $120.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,831,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,340,568. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,501,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845,242 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,798,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,765,685 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $125,275,000 after buying an additional 1,085,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

