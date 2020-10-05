Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.49) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.30) ($0.00) by GBX (0.19) ($0.00), Digital Look Earnings reports.

QFI traded down GBX 0.32 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2.27 ($0.03). 4,697,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,683,506. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.33. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.75 ($0.06).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise Fuels International in a research report on Monday, September 7th.

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based asphalts and fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

