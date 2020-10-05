Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.63) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of Pulse Biosciences stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.78. 17,515 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.09 million, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.90. Pulse Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the second quarter worth $286,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage medical therapy company. It engages in the research and development, and commercialization of CellFX system that provides a precise and non-thermal cellular treatment technology delivering nanosecond duration energy pulses that impact cells in treated tissue while sparing surrounding non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications.

