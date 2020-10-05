Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Trading 10.6% Higher

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price traded up 10.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.78. 542,752 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 758,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered Provention Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

The firm has a market cap of $831.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 3.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). Research analysts predict that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Eleanor Ramos purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $33,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashleigh Palmer purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.83 per share, with a total value of $35,924.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,565,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,919,214. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,349 shares of company stock worth $118,812 in the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRVB. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Provention Bio by 35.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 24,728 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Provention Bio by 14.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 290,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 231.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 354,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 25,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

