Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.
Shares of PTGX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 7,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $754.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $23.25.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.
Recommended Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?
Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.