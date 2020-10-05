Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTGX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Shares of PTGX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.97. 7,062 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,570. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $754.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 438.96% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTGX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 49.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 162.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 24.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

