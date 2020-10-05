ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) Trading Up 8.5%

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)’s stock price were up 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.38 and last traded at $74.19. Approximately 177,909 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 218,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.37.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIB. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,604,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 24,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

