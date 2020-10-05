Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Propetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen raised shares of Propetro to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.61.
Propetro stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Propetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.
Propetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.
