Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Propetro from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Propetro in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cowen raised shares of Propetro to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Propetro from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Propetro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.61.

Get Propetro alerts:

Propetro stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Propetro has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $408.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78.

Propetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.06). Propetro had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $106.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Propetro will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Propetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, surface air drilling, and drilling services.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Propetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Propetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.