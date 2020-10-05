Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 105,000 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 105,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $3,022,950.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 28th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 82,388 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $2,347,234.12.
- On Thursday, September 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 150,600 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $4,099,332.00.
- On Tuesday, September 22nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 113,498 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $2,916,898.60.
- On Friday, September 18th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 168,514 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $4,524,600.90.
- On Monday, September 14th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $276,720.30.
- On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total transaction of $1,810,388.65.
- On Friday, September 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 57,979 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $1,550,938.25.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $1,392,045.41.
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,505,395.77.
- On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $399,808.58.
Progyny stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.80. The stock had a trading volume of 331,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,765. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.85. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Progyny by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after purchasing an additional 617,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,114 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Progyny by 261.8% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,009,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,582,000 after buying an additional 1,454,157 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,317,000 after buying an additional 180,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research firms have issued reports on PGNY. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
