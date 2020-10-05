Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $961,290.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $961,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,218,851.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $446,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $476,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $470,910.00.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $477,015.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $943,140.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $529,320.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 5th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $448,635.00.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,155.00.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $423,885.00.

Shares of PGNY opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.09. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 55.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $474,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.