Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $961,290.00 in Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $961,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 522,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,218,851.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $446,820.00.
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $476,025.00.
- On Wednesday, September 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $470,910.00.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $477,015.00.
- On Thursday, August 27th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $943,140.00.
- On Wednesday, August 19th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $529,320.00.
- On Thursday, August 13th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $488,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 5th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $448,635.00.
- On Wednesday, July 29th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total transaction of $430,155.00.
- On Wednesday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $423,885.00.
Shares of PGNY opened at $28.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.09. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.87.
PGNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 55.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $474,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny in the second quarter worth $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Progyny by 163.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after acquiring an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
