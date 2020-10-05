Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.44. Procter & Gamble reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.60.

NYSE PG traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.03. 141,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,494,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $343.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.17. Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $141.70.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,757 shares of company stock worth $36,738,374 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 29,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 305,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 24,214 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 62,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

