Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations stock opened at $53.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.30. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 45.94%. Research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total value of $61,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,420,968.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $163,857.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,217 shares of company stock valued at $875,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 36.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,659,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter worth about $343,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter worth about $703,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,222,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. 49.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.