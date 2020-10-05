Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plug Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of PLUG opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.61 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.40. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $14.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 70.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 271,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $3,513,170.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 64,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $571,756.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 914,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,574,201. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,852 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 26,915 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

