PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of PLDT from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of PHI stock opened at $27.43 on Friday. PLDT has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.37.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $853.38 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that PLDT will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a $0.522 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.9%. PLDT’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PLDT by 1,247.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,024,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after purchasing an additional 948,748 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of PLDT by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 462,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 102,994 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of PLDT by 373.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 245,189 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PLDT by 9,097.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 133,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 131,920 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $1,353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Article: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLDT (PHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.