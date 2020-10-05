Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.29.

Shares of PLNT opened at $62.22 on Thursday. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $8,679,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 253,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,364,000 after purchasing an additional 91,541 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Planet Fitness by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 484,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,373,000 after purchasing an additional 106,773 shares during the last quarter.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

