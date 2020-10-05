Piper Sandler Lowers RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Price Target to $12.50

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RBB Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised RBB Bancorp from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

RBB Bancorp stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $230.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other RBB Bancorp news, Director James Kao purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 413,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,305,890.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 41.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. 32.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

