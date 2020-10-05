Pioneer Credit Ltd (ASX:PNC) Insider Michael Smith Buys 150,000 Shares

Pioneer Credit Ltd (ASX:PNC) insider Michael Smith bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.29 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of A$43,200.00 ($30,857.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.50.

Pioneer Credit Company Profile

Pioneer Credit Limited provides financial services in Australia. The company acquires and services unsecured retail debt portfolios. It is also involved in brokering, introducing, and issuing retail credit products. The company is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

