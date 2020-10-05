Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 41,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,968. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17. The firm has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 92.49%.

In other news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $5,829,750.00. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,910,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 117.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,261,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 681,600 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $972,000. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

