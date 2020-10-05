Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pharma Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS:PBSV opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Pharma Bio Serv has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01.
