Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)’s stock price rose 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $24.51 and last traded at $24.27. Approximately 846,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 434,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

PSNL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Personalis from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Personalis in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Personalis in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $773.85 million, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 31.11% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se bought 1,315,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $24,999,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ken Ludlum sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $403,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,599.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,045,615 shares of company stock valued at $19,952,694. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Personalis by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,570,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 530,936 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Personalis by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 477,674 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Personalis by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,039,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,481,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Personalis by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 523,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 278,443 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its holdings in Personalis by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 414,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT platform, a clinical-grade, next generation sequencing and analysis platform that enables the development of ImmunoID NeXT tumor biopsy and liquid biopsy, as well as provides analysis of tumor and immune microenvironment from a single limited tissue sample, tumor molecular profiling for cancer patients, and anticipates future cancer biomarkers.

