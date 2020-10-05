PERNOD RICARD S/ADR’s (PDRDY) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PDRDY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

PDRDY stock opened at $31.60 on Friday. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.51.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

