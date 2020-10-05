Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Pernod Ricard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. HSBC began coverage on Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a reduce rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pernod Ricard from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

DVDCF opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.48. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, and other brands.

