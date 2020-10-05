Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Shares Up 10%

Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.21. 291,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 217% from the average session volume of 91,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of -0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Performant Financial stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Performant Financial Corp (NASDAQ:PFMT) by 54.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 625,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 219,667 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 1.15% of Performant Financial worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

