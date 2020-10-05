PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $146.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PEP has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.81.

PEP stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,203,146.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

