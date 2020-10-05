Peony Reaches Market Capitalization of $73,045.04 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. Peony has a market cap of $73,045.04 and approximately $4,502.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peony has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Peony coin can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Peony Coin Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,964,599 coins and its circulating supply is 4,844,771 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

