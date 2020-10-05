Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Penn Virginia from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $150.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $32.30.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.33. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $45.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Penn Virginia by 214.1% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 20,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Penn Virginia during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

