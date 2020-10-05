Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Price Target Raised to $69.00

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PENN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 15th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from an overweight rating to a sell rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Penn National Gaming has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Shares of PENN opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $76.62. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $1,391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,288.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 89.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

