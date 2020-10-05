Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Union Gaming Research

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) had its price target boosted by Union Gaming Research from $62.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PENN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $59.75 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. cut shares of Penn National Gaming from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie cut shares of Penn National Gaming from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.36.

PENN opened at $72.75 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $76.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.95.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $4,236,553.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $250,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,271,434.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 264,098 shares of company stock worth $10,499,947. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 405,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,375,000 after buying an additional 70,499 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 275.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 40,227 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 4,411 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

