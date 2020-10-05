Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Sells $80,558.94 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) SVP Leon Trefler sold 658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $80,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,483.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Leon Trefler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pegasystems alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Leon Trefler sold 661 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.88, for a total transaction of $86,511.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.46. 270,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,076. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $135.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,418,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 10.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.42.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.