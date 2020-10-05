Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,000 Shares

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $266,740.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total transaction of $343,740.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total transaction of $352,590.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $3.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.46. The company had a trading volume of 270,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,076. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.58 and its 200 day moving average is $97.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of -131.38 and a beta of 1.26. Pegasystems Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 14.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 38.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. 48.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

