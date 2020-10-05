Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PEB. Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BofA Securities upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.69.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $13.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $27.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.52%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 5,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $450,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 12,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 31,699 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,524,000 after purchasing an additional 578,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 55,134 shares during the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

