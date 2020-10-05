Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PEB. Bank of America upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Evercore ISI lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Barclays upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.69.

NYSE PEB opened at $13.36 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.68.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 1.52%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 12,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $275,174.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 5,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, for a total transaction of $107,650.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,209,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,524,000 after acquiring an additional 578,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

