Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Paypal from $131.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Paypal from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paypal from $200.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $197.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $191.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.17 billion, a PE ratio of 88.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $212.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Paypal will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 212,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,332,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Paypal in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Paypal by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 43,018 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paypal by 49.5% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

