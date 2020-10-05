Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for approximately 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Paypal were worth $40,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,651,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $196.29. 306,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,744,232. The firm has a market cap of $225.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.14. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $212.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total value of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total value of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,409 shares of company stock worth $22,178,495. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Paypal from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Paypal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.61.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

