Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Sells $2,646,372.15 in Stock

Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) COO Michael R. Haske sold 16,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,372.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 790,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,494,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $7.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.04. 315,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 148.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.76. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $66.98 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PCTY. BidaskClub raised shares of Paylocity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paylocity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,602,000 after buying an additional 46,269 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 19.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after buying an additional 137,160 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Paylocity by 14.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after buying an additional 77,099 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Paylocity by 1,585.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 586,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,797,000 after buying an additional 551,678 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Paylocity by 114.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,652,000 after buying an additional 299,457 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

