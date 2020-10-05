Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Hits New 1-Year High at $343.42

Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $343.42 and last traded at $342.95, with a volume of 24585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.53.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Paycom Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen began coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $289.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $286.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total transaction of $15,251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,556,090 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,130,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 6.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile (NYSE:PAYC)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

