Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) & Vereit (NYSE:VER) Head-To-Head Review

Vereit (NYSE:VER) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vereit has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Vereit and Paramount Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vereit $1.24 billion 6.06 -$300.35 million $0.69 10.07 Paramount Group $769.18 million 2.11 -$36.90 million $0.98 7.47

Paramount Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vereit. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vereit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vereit and Paramount Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vereit 0 4 4 0 2.50 Paramount Group 0 3 3 0 2.50

Vereit presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.51%. Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 54.83%. Given Paramount Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Vereit.

Dividends

Vereit pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Vereit pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group pays out 40.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Vereit has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Paramount Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Vereit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.1% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Vereit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vereit and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vereit -43.35% -7.49% -3.71% Paramount Group -6.18% -1.08% -0.57%

Summary

Paramount Group beats Vereit on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vereit

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.VEREIT.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Paramount Group

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

