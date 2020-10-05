ParallelCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.00 (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $37,338.71 and approximately $18.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.96 or 0.00427512 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011243 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003581 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002808 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

