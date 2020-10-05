Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp started coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Papa John’s Int’l from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $94.63.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $83.27 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.00. Papa John’s Int’l has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 237.92, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $460.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven R. Coke sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $266,915.00. Also, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 19,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $1,906,338.54. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 130,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 30,145 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

