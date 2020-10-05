Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Sells $3,006,960.00 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $3,006,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 923,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,519,381.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.54, for a total transaction of $3,102,480.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.33, for a total transaction of $3,051,960.00.

PANW stock opened at $245.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $125.47 and a one year high of $275.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.29 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 68.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

