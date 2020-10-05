Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PPBI. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $21.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($1.44). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $137.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 44.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,965,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,373,000 after buying an additional 2,749,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,220,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,838,000 after buying an additional 166,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,162,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 168.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,593,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,545,000 after purchasing an additional 998,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 17.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,339,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after purchasing an additional 198,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

