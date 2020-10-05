Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) Trading Up 12.4%

Shares of Pacific Ethanol Inc (NASDAQ:PEIX) were up 12.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.62 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 10,882,854 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 258% from the average daily volume of 3,039,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEIX shares. BWS Financial started coverage on Pacific Ethanol in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $3.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Pacific Ethanol from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Pacific Ethanol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $478.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $212.07 million during the quarter. Pacific Ethanol had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

In related news, VP Christopher W. Wright sold 82,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $414,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 168,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $840,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Neil M. Koehler acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 872,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,922,653.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 105,505 shares of company stock valued at $358,678. 4.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEIX)

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels and alcohol products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; and co-products, such as wet and dry distillers grains, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

