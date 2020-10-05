Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $11.71 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 61.85% and a negative return on equity of 150.00%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Hunkapiller sold 446,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $2,906,070.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,398,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,612,379.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 66.7% during the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 125,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter worth $35,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 314.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. 72.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time.

