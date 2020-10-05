PAC Global Hits Market Capitalization of $5.49 Million (PAC)

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 5th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, YoBit, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. PAC Global has a total market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $786.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00052039 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004093 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 11,563,527,748 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, YoBit, CryptoBridge, P2PB2B, TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CoinExchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

