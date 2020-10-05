Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Owens-Illinois in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Owens-Illinois from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens-Illinois from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Owens-Illinois news, SVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 33,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $372,622.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,842 shares in the company, valued at $639,472.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Teza Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 32,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois during the 1st quarter worth $490,000. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 228,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OI traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.84. The company had a trading volume of 999,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,266. Owens-Illinois has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.94.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Owens-Illinois had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 81.57%. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens-Illinois will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. The company is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, teas, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

