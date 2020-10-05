Ovid Therapeutics’ (OVID) Buy Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their buy rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) in a research report report published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Ovid Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ovid Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.04.

OVID opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts predict that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin acquired 8,488 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,569.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,792,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,828,375.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

