OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Trading 8% Higher

Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) traded up 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $13.82. 1,869,493 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 1,517,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. OraSure Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.67. The firm has a market cap of $989.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.84 and a beta of 0.51.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $29.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.24 million. Analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,707,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,748,000 after acquiring an additional 721,270 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,713 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after purchasing an additional 69,817 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,780,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 440.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,547,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,849 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

