Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $16.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORAN. lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, June 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORAN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Orange by 2,487.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 550,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after acquiring an additional 528,839 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orange in the first quarter worth about $4,850,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Orange by 55.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 158,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Orange during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. 0.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ORAN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 16,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,760. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.73.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

