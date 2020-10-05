Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) Receives $16.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Orange SA (NYSE:ORAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, June 26th. cut shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 7.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orange by 30.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Orange by 28.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Orange by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Orange by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. 16,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.28. Orange has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $16.64.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

