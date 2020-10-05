Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Msci (NYSE:MSCI)

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Msci (NYSE:MSCI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MSCI. UBS Group upped their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Msci in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.00.

MSCI stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $351.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,955. Msci has a 1-year low of $210.34 and a 1-year high of $398.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.89 and a 200 day moving average of $336.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 0.86.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Msci will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Msci news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.31, for a total transaction of $918,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,483 shares in the company, valued at $103,024,210.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,029,106.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,120,240. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Msci by 34.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 417,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,507,000 after purchasing an additional 107,406 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Msci by 70.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Msci by 106.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Msci by 1,158.5% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 550,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 506,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

