Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.63.
NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.90 on Friday. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.
In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Opko Health by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Opko Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 542,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opko Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
Opko Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.
