Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OPK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Opko Health from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Opko Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Opko Health in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Opko Health from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opko Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.90 on Friday. Opko Health has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.57 million. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 20.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opko Health will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Opko Health news, VP Steven D. Rubin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 642,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 60,898 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Opko Health by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 710,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Opko Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,440,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,710,000 after buying an additional 542,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Opko Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

